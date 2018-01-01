FeedBot lets you collect attributes and feedback from website visitors in real-time while they are on your website. FeedBot helps you understand customer needs, and improve their experience. It works when embedded on your webpages and offers a chat-like experience.
Trigger Survey when a page load happens or after few seconds. You can also trigger when a user scrolls down.
Give a subtle approach to your surveys by showing a clickable call-to-action button on the website. The survey starts when the visitor clicks on the button.
Place your survey wherever you want on the web page. You can customize the width, height as well as the styling of the window as per your requirement.
You can use FeedBot to collect leads from your website. It works just like a chatbot.
Get rid of forms. Switch to conversational UI, which will help you get 40% higher completion rates.
The FeedBot creation is super easy. You can get started in no time.
Atley Joseph, CEO at Xdesigns, USA
SurveySparrow is an awesome feedback collection software when it comes to completion rate. It helped me get 93% of completion rate for my recent survey, which I got below 25% with another tool.
Ray Mongey, CEO at Octovid & GLUE, Ireland
It’s a great data collection tool from what I’ve seen so far. Great conversational experience, interface, and support. Its super-easiness to use is what really stands out from the rest feedback software.